Watch Live: Sedgwick County leaders discuss tighter restrictions due to increase in coronavirus cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Commission is holding a special meeting Tuesday to discuss how to bring the number of coronavirus cases in the county down again. The meeting begins at 1:30.

Dr. Garold Minns, health officer for Sedgwick County, has issued a new health order that proposes stricter limits on crowd sizes at events and reducing hours some businesses are open. The county commissioners will discuss his order.

Details of his order:

Mass gatherings will now be capped at 100 people or 50 percent of the fire code capacity, whichever is less, but individuals must be able to maintain the six-foot social distance requirement. Mass gatherings apply to restaurants, bars and night clubs, and fitness and health centers due to not wearing masks during those activities, close proximity of residents, and residents at these locations for a longer period of time.

This order will be in effect from midnight, Wednesday, November 11 to midnight, Thursday, December 31.

Bars, night clubs, and other businesses licensed to sell alcohol for on-premises consumption can stay open until 11 p.m. These establishments are able to operate at with 100 patrons or 50 percent of the fire code capacity, whichever is less. These businesses may continue carryout and curbside services past midnight. Restaurants may seat parties of no more than eight people.

Retail stores are not considered mass gatherings however these entities are limited to 50 percent of fire code capacity based on concerns about social distancing and holiday shopping.

Large venues (2,000 plus people) where 50 percent of the fire code capacity is still a large number and social distancing is possible must have approval from Dr. Minns to host events.

Religious institutions, election polling places, licensed child care facilities, schools and their activities, and courts are exempt from this order.

In its last update Monday, the Sedgwick County Health Department showed the positivity rate of cases had climbed to 21.6%.

The Board of Directors of the Medical Society of Sedgwick County issued a statement saying Sedgwick County is on a dangerous trajectory.

