202 cases of coronavirus in Kansas, 21 in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County leaders announced the county is up to 21 cases of coronavirus as of noon Friday.

It comes as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website showed 202 cases in Kansas and 20 cases in Sedgwick County. KSN will stream the KDHE briefing coming up at 1:30 p.m.

There have been four deaths from COVID-19 in Kansas.

The next scheduled Sedgwick County briefing on the coronavirus will be Monday at 1 p.m. We will stream it on KSN.com.

The meetings include how many coronavirus cases are in Sedgwick County and the state and what the county is doing to minimize risk for residents.

