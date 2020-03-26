Sedgwick County has 13 cases of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County has 13 presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.

A briefing at 11 a.m. had technical difficulties, but the county posted an update on its web page.

Sedgwick County Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner says the county has seen an influx of donations since putting out a request for materials.

He said Wichita State University and Textron together donated 1,500 N-95 masks for first responders. The Medical Society of Sedgwick County also dropped off a large donation.

“Thank you, thank you to the community for answering the call,” he said. “We still have more to do.”

Sedgwick County still needs:

Protective face masks: N-95 or surgical masks

Nonlatex medical gloves

Hand sanitizers and surface cleaners

Non-permeable/fluid-resistant gowns

Nasopharyngeal specimen collection – swab and viral transport medium

If you can donate any of these supplies, contact Sedgwick County Emergency Management at (316) 660-5959.

If Sedgwick County residents have questions about the countywide stay-at-home order, they should call (316) 660-9000 or email stayathomefaq@sedgwick.gov.

If you have general questions about COVID-19 or think you need to be tested, call 211.

The county suggested ways to lessen your risk of getting the coronavirus:

Practice social distancing and maintain at least three feet of distance between yourself and anyone else.

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention. Call your health provider or the United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline in advance.

If you would like to learn more about the coronavirus, please review our Public FAQ about Coronavirus.

The county is moving the weekday briefings to 1 p.m. in order to get have the latest information from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. That puts the next Sedgwick County briefing at 1 p.m. Friday.

