Watch Live: Sedgwick County leaders give update on the coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County leaders will give their daily briefing on the spread of COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Monday.
It is also possible they will discuss the first coronavirus death in Sedgwick County, a man over the age of 60 who died Sunday.
We will stream the briefing here on KSN.com.
