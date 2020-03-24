WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County now has four known cases of coronavirus. That was one of the details released during the daily county briefing Tuesday morning.

County Manager Tom Stolz gave some information about the new cases.

He says the newest cases are a man under the age of 60 who was tested by a medical provider. He has no history of travel to any of the coronavirus hot spots.

The fourth case is a woman under the age of 60 who was tested by a medical provider. She also has no history of travel.

Both patients are isolating at home. Health department workers are reaching out to people they may have come into contact with.

Stolz also said that Dr. Garold Minns, the Chief Health Officer of Sedgwick County, signed the stay-at-home order that the county commissioners approved yesterday. That means it begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County.

Dr. Minns will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss more on the stay-at-home order. KSN will carry it live on KSN.com.

LATEST STORIES: