Watch Live: Special meeting of Sedgwick County Commission on stay-at-home and gathering orders

Special meeting of Sedgwick County Commission on stay-at-home and gathering orders
Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedwick County Commission is holding a special meeting Friday morning to discuss if it will issue any stay-at-home or gathering orders that are more strict than Governor Laura Kelly’s orders.

Kelly plans to reopen the economy Monday, May 4, in phases. She said city and county governments can be more restrictive than her, but not less restrictive.

View Kelly’s plan “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas,” in full (pdf)

