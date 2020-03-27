Update from Wichita Public Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With Wichita Public Schools beginning a new phase this coming Monday, USD 259 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson provided an update Friday afternoon.

She held a news conference at 4:00 p.m. to share more details about continuous learning opportunities for students.

Wichita students were on spring break when Kansas Governor Laura Kelly closed schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

USD 259 has been using this week to prepare teachers, staff and family for education to continue at home starting Monday, March 30.

