USD 259 Wichita provides update on schooling and food plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 259 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson says Wichita students will have the opportunity to continue their learning experience starting Monday, March 30.

She said staff will spend the week of March 23 working out the details. This comes after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly closed school buildings for the rest of the semester because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thompson held a news conference Friday afternoon and began by asking parents, families and staff to be understanding.

“Please, show a little grace as we are doing the best that we can at the speed in which we can,” she said.

All district buildings, schools and central offices will be closed next week. Nurses are reaching out to families that have medication in the buildings. After that is worked out, the district will work with parents to retrieve other personal items.

School staff will receive an email Friday evening with details about their responsibilities, hours and locations going forward.

Thompson also addressed concerns about seniors missing graduation.

“My heart hurts for our high school seniors who will miss out on the traditional senior celebrations,” she said. “While I can’t change the circumstances we face today, I can tell you that we will celebrate our graduates. I don’t know what it will look like or when it will happen, but our seniors have worked too hard and have achieved many milestones, and we will find a way to salute their accomplishments.”

Dr. Tiffinie Irving, Deputy Superintendent, spoke about the continuing education for students. She said a plan will be developed next week to keep students engaged in academic experiences.

Irving said student progress will be monitored, but there will be no specific assignments or attendance taken. The priority will be helping seniors fulfill course requirements so they can graduate.

Principals will inform parents sometime the week of March 23 what happens next. The plan is to have paper packets for English Language Arts and Mathematics available to parents March 30.

The district will also offer an optional online program that will require access to the internet and an electronic device.

Beginning Monday, March 23, there will be food available to students from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is for children ages 0 to 18. They do not have to be students of USD 259.

Meddys restaurant approached USD 259 about getting involved. It has taken the lead in organizing a coalition of restaurants that will provide lunches at four locations at no cost to students Monday and Tuesday, March 23 and 24.

The locations are Marshall Middle School, 1510 Payne, Truesdell Middle School, 2464 S. Glenn, Jardine Middle School, 3550 Ross Parkway, and Mueller Elementary School, 2500 E. 18th.

Starting Wednesday, March 25, the school foodservice division will start providing super snack, non-perishable meals at 18 sites throughout the community:

USD 259 has partnered with Wichita Transit so students can get free rides to and from the 18 sites. Students must show a school ID or any type of school documentation. If a parent, guardian, or older sibling needs to go with the student, they can also ride for free. The offer is for available bus routes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The district also has a message for school bus drivers.

“Our bus drivers are a valued, extended part of our WPS (Wichita Public Schools) family,” said Fabian Armendariz, director of the Operations Division. “We are currently in discussions with First Student to come up with a workable agreement for them. I just want them to know and we want to reassure them that we have not forgotten about them.”

Thompson said she knows parents, students and teachers still have a lot of questions. She hopes to have more answers next week after staff meets to work out details. They will observe social distancing and have a lot of meetings online.

Thompson plans to have another update for parents Tuesday, March 24.

