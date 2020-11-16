Wichita Public Schools students to start Thanksgiving break early

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Board of Education voted Monday to start the fall recess, Thanksgiving break early.

The BOE held a special meeting at noon Monday to discuss the change to the current school calendar. They voted unanimously for the change.

Fall recess will now be from Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27. Students will have the whole week off instead of just Wednesday, Thursday and Friday which was the original plan.

All USD 259 schools and support centers will be closed from Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27.

The BOE made a point of saying all certified and classified staff will continue to get normal pay.

There will not be makeup days for this. There were 1.5 days of makeup time already built into the schedule, so the teachers will have a half day later they can do personal development to make that up.

The change was requested because of the number of coronavirus cases and the number of people having to quarantine because of being close contacts with others who have tested positive.

According to Wichita Public Schools, guest staff fill rates are consistently below the need for substitutes, and WPS employee COVID-positive and quarantine indicators are putting a significant strain on functional capacity in the school district.