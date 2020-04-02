Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple holds news conference on the coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — After South Dakota lawmaker Bob Glanzer became one of the first people in the state to be sickened by the coronavirus from an unknown source, his hometown of Huron acted quickly to try to blunt the infection rate, but officials couldn't stop the disease from spreading among his extended family.

Within days of the 74-year-old Glanzer announcing he has the coronavirus, his wife, brother, and sister-in-law also tested positive. Glanzer is in critical condition and his niece, 51-year-old Mari Hofer, has died of the virus, according to her husband Quint Hofer. Several other relatives have symptoms, said Tom Glanzer, the Republican lawmaker's son.