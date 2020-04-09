Watch Live: Wichita mayor discusses COVID-19 and burn ban

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple plans to give an update on the coronavirus in the city during his weekly briefing at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
The mayor also plans to discuss a way to honor front-line workers and the April burn ban.
KSN will stream it live here on KSN.com.
