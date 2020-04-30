Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders give their take on reopening the economy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The coronavirus pandemic and reopening businesses became the main focus at the Wichita mayor’s weekly briefing Thursday morning.

Mayor Brandon Whipple was joined by Sedgwick County Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner.

Both said they are waiting to hear what Governor Laura Kelly will announce in her live news conference at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. KSN will carry the governor’s announcement live on KSN and KSN.com.

Whipple said the goal should be keeping people safe and that, going forward, that will have to be balanced with attempting to get back to normal.

He expects there will still be social distancing. He said if people are in high-risk categories, they will still have to be cautious of being around other people.

Whipple said that he believes the people of Wichita, if given the facts, will make the right choices about safety.

Meitzner said that social distancing will probably be the top item emphasized during the governor’s news conference.

He believes that her plan will allow counties and local governments to be more restrictive if necessary.

“If the governor’s order says the stay-at-home is over at midnight Sunday, the businesses have their own choice if they want to open or not, the public has its own choice if they want to get in the car and go somewhere or not,” said Meitzner.

He said the mood of the County Commission is generally supportive of sticking the toe back in the water, very cautiously, to see what happens.

Both Whipple and Meitzner said officials will have to track the coronavirus cases and be prepared to pull back if the numbers start going higher.

