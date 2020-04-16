WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple will hold his weekly briefing at 10:45 a.m. today.
The mayor plans to discuss a library update, resources for those who are homeless, and COVID-19.
You can watch it live here on KSN.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Salina South Mill School guitar glass performs ‘Stand by me’ during COVID-19 pandemic
- Watch Live: Wichita mayor gives weekly briefing, including coronavirus update
- ‘It just wasn’t my time’: 103-year-old woman describes her fight with COVID-19
- Kansas ranchers burn land despite plea from health officials
- 3D printer owners ready to make testing equipment