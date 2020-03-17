WATCH LIVE: Wichita Public Schools addresses school closing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced two additional measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and better position Kansas to combat this unprecedented emergency in the months to come Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Kelly said in consultation with the Kansas State Department of Education, the Kansas Board of Education, the Kansas Association of School Boards, the Kansas School Superintendents Association, United School Administrators of Kansas and Kansas National Education Association, she officially extended the closure of K-12 schools for the duration of the 2019-2020 school year by Executive Order # 20-07.