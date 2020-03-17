WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson will host a news conference in reaction to Kansas Governor Laura Kelley’s announcement schools will be closed and cease in-person instruction as we know it through May 31. SCHOOL WILL CONTINUE, but it will look different. The news conference will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17at the School Service Center, 3850 N. Hydraulic.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas schools react to Governor Kelly’s K-12 closing announcement
- Teachman’s Take: Showers and storms likely into tonight, more moisture arrives late Wednesday
- WATCH LIVE: Wichita Public Schools addresses school closing
- ‘Netflix Party’ lets you remotely binge-watch with friends
- Some Wichita doctors see increase in patients during coronavirus pandemic