Watch: Sedgwick County commission could decide to end mask mandate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County commissioners could drop the mask mandate today. It will be one of the many items discussed at the meeting. You can watch it above or on YouTube.

Commissioners blame changes in laws on managing the coronavirus pandemic and other emergencies approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and awaiting Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s signature in Senate Bill 40, which if signed into law would rescind the current order put in place by the county health officer.

“At that point in time, it’s probably likely that most counties are going to not have the local order anymore but private businesses are going to be able to set the conditions under which they operate,” said Tim Kaufman, Sedgwick County deputy manager.

Dr. Garold Minns, Sedgwick County health officer, said he is willing to have a conversation about the current order. However, he fears loosening restrictions could cause the rate of infection to go up.