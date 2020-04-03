Ways to donate to a local hospital during pandemic

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – In one week, five positive cases of the Coronavirus appeared in Finney County and St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City is reaching out to be prepared.

“We don’t know what to anticipate and nobody really does and so we want to just make sure we’re good for the future,” said St. Catherine Hospital Advocacy Engagement Coordinator Shawna Deal.

Boxed masks, Gloves that are still in manufacturer packaging, packaged gowns ro rain ponchos with sleeves, and face shields with eye protection are the personal protective equipment they need.

The hospital isn’t accepting homemade masks but officials said the policy could change if they have no other option.

Officials are also asking residents to donate blood, after they are anticipating up to 35% decline due to social distancing.

Other ways to help are by delivering catered food that’s not homemade and care packages for caregivers who are working long hours.

Deal said they are working on a system with local restaurants for food deliveries to the hospital so it can benefit the local businesses.

She also said she is thankful for the community who continues to help out in the tough times.

“I hope that we as a community, as a state, as a nation, that we come through and that we’re all better, maybe a little changed, but maybe for the better afterwards,” she said.

In Garden City, the drop-off bins are located on the Northside. If you have questions, email CovidDonations@Centura.org or contact Shawna Deal at ShawnaDeal@Centura.org or 620-805-9959.