‘We are on the way’: Long-term care facilities in Wichita have hope of vaccine by middle of January

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Health care workers and people living and working in long-term care homes will soon get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Homestead Healthcare Facility said the wait for a vaccine has been long.

“We had 13 that passed due to complications of COVID so November was a very, very rough month here,” said administrator Elizabeth Green.

Green said the Moderna vaccine is the light at the end of these hallways.

“We are on the way,” Green said. “We are very excited and very happy and very pleased.”

By January 15, Green said the vaccine should be available. A relief after having periods of times where residents were confined to rooms and comforted at times by family only through the windows or limited hours in the lobby. It gives her hope that her residents can feel truly at home again.

“Knowing that we have been there and done that and we can kind of move on,” Green explained. “So getting the vaccine is just kind of icing on the cake for us right now.”

At Regent Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare, CEO and co-owner Christopher Rae said they are on the same vaccine timeline using Pfizer and happy to finally have it.

“Of course, it is a relief,” Rae said.

However, the delay in getting the vaccine is something he says needs to be adjusted when looking at who needs it most.

“There are many other people who are getting this vaccine, that I hate to mention specifically different industries, out there that are getting it before the folks that are the most vulnerable,” Rae said.

Facility officials said in the following weeks of the first vaccine they will have pharmacists come back and give the second round. Both said staff are not required to get the vaccine but will still practice the same safety guidelines.