Evergreen Recreation Center holds COVID-19 pop-up clinic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Community groups are teaming up in Sedgwick County to get more Kansans vaccinated.

On Saturday, the health department and Black Nurses Association are hosting a clinic at the Evergreen Recreation Center. Residents can head over to the vaccination site at the Evergreen location from 1 to 3 p.m. and get their COVID-19 vaccine.



The reason for this pop-up vaccination site is to try and increase the number of people vaccinated in Sedgwick County. Community Service Representative Ana López says in the past when they have done these vaccination clinics at Evergreen, they have seen a great outcome. Around 250 people were vaccinated last time this event was held.



If you plan on attending this event there is no need to make an appointment beforehand. The only mandatory item you do need to bring is an identification.

“We are organizing these vaccination clinics in the places where people feel the most comfortable coming in. Which are resource centers, neighborhood resource centers close to their homes,” said López.

There will also be bilingual employees and volunteers there to help answer any questions the public may have.