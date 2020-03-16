‘We are unprecedented history here right now’: Thunder reacts to the cancelation of ECHL season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – No more slap shots, one-timers or even glove saves for the Wichita Thunder this season.

On Saturday, the ECHL, the 26-team league the Thunder, announced the cancelation of the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

“We are unprecedented history here right now,” said Bruce Ramsay, Wichita Thunder head coach.

The decision comes amidst a growing concern around the coronavirus.

Thunder General Manager Joel Lomurno says once the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced they were putting their season on hold Wednesday night, he felt the National Hockey League (NHL) would be next.

“Pretty much first thing Thursday morning everyone knew it was coming because they formed all the teams in the NHL to halt practices, halt team meetings stay at home, then you have the American Hockey League, which is the Triple-A league that we feed to, then we are the Double-A league so you knew it was going to be a trickle-down effect,” said Lomurno.

For the Thunder, they end the season with a 24-30-8 record.

“We were hoping to make a strong push at the end of the year, you know playoffs weren’t out of the question for our team and we were starting to play some real good hockey, but you know everybody is in the same boat they are disappointed but in their minds, they are probably thinking, they want to get home, they want to get back to their loved ones and their family,” said Ramsay.

While the season coming to an end was completely out of their control, Ramsay says he doesn’t disagree with the decision the ECHL Board of Governors ultimately made.

“Obvious the chance of our players and our staff of contracting the virus is a lot higher so for us to be in a more secure environment right now is just safer for the players,” said Ramsay.

Lomurno estimates the team is losing at least $150,000 with the seven home games that won’t be played.

