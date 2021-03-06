‘We are vaccinating around 2,000 people everyday’: Vaccine rollout in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County is now seeing a new low in the COVID-19 positivity rate. Currently, it sits just above 3%. This week, KSN’s Andrea Herrera talked with county officials on how that plays into vaccine distributions.

County manager Tom Stolz says things are heading in the right direction.

The 3.4% positivity rate is the lowest since last June. At the same time, around 2,000 people are getting vaccinated every day and with the shipments from Johnson & Johnson, it will only increase.

Stolz says the county focuses on three areas in fighting the pandemic. One is the positivity rate.

Another is hospitalizations. Sedgwick County started the month with about 63 COVID-19 patients, the lowest since October. And the percentage of people vaccinated is around 10 to 15%.

“So, we feel like we have a pretty good vaccine stream coming in. It’s going to be very active with vaccinations from now until Memorial Day,” said Stolz.

“We are in a much better place than where we have been for months in regards to positivity rate,” said Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County health director.

Both say people should continue to be careful and follow the health and safety guidelines. With the vaccination rate still relatively low, they say Sedgwick County is still at risk of bouncing back to high case rates.