‘We just do not have the number of kits that we need’: Infection Prevention Medical Director talks about testing for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The increase of positive cases of COVID-19 is expected to rise as more people are getting tested, but there is an issue with the testing — doctors say there are not enough test kits in Sedgwick County.

“As of yesterday morning, we had 300 kits available and we are burning through them pretty quick — that’s really the main issue, we just do not have enough,” said Dr. Thomas Moore Medical Director of Infection Prevention with Wesley Medical Center.

What it boils down to, Dr. Moore said, is the lack of test kits readily available.

“We used quite a few yesterday and today. We have not got the final count. We are supposed to be getting more but they had not arrived yet today,” Dr. Moore explained.

Dr. Moore says they have to be selective about who they test, have a detailed conversation with patients who come in about what their symptoms are and deducing from there.

“If the patient comes in with a firm alternate explanation for their illness, then we typically do not check for the COVID-19,” Dr. Moore said.

“Most of the time they don’t — but there are quite a few people who come in with respiratory viruses because we are still in the thick of a respiratory virus season and they have to be evaluated,” said Dr. Moore.

Dr. Moore says if more tests reveal more cases — the hospital has the means to take care of them.

“We discharged a lot of patients to make room for COVID patients who are probably coming,” he said. “We are ready.”

Having been on the frontlines of the testing, Dr. Moore’s message is one of firm reassurance. “This is a serious problem but we are getting through it and we will get through it — if everybody does what they are supposed to do. I will stay at work if you will stay at home,” Moore said.

Dr. Moore also advises that people contact their family doctor first — should they have concerns. He says they are more aware of your health history and how likely it is that you would or would not contract COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES: