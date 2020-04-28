‘We just don’t know the answers yet’: Small business owners eager to hear guidelines for reopening

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Small businesses in Sedgwick County have been struggling for several weeks and with no clear plan yet for reopening, some shop owners are forced to guess what’s next.

“Trying to reopen after this experience has been really challenging,” said Andrew Gouch, owner of Reverie Coffee Roasters. “Not having rules set for us makes us have to guess a lot.”

As small business owners continue to wait for the announcement of how the state and county will reopen, they’re trying to develop plans of their own.

“It’s been weird,” said Mesfin Small, general manager of Ziggy’s Pizza. “It’s unchartered territory for everyone.”

There is still a debate of whether or not Governor Laura Kelly should extend the stay-at-home order and store owners say whether they reopen in the next week or not, there are still many questions about the future of small shops.

“Just because we reopen, are people going to show up?” said Gouch. “If they still want our products, what’s the best way to get it to them?”

Economic organizations like the Wichita Independent Business Association (WIBA) said the longer the wait, the more detrimental the pandemic is going to be to small businesses. Experts predict some businesses won’t survive.

“Businesses are not filling their pipelines,” said Alicia Holloway, president of WIBA. “They’re not able to develop new business for the future, let alone be able to complete whatever business they had before the shutdown.”

Businesses are looking at their own changes like how far apart customers should be seated and how to properly keep employees safe while working.

All scenarios are on the table, which is why Ziggy’s Pizza is considering options like continuing curbside service even when the restaurant reopens. Owners want to continue providing service for people who are not yet ready to dine in.

There’s also employees to think about. Many of the workers in small businesses have temporarily lost their job or they are making much less than they typically would working in the service industry.

“We have them working and picking up shifts to get to-go tips, but it’s still just not the same,” said Small. “People just want to get back to life.”

Reverie is also considering changes and the owner wants to better suit what customers now want.

“As soon as we closed, we thought, how are we going to reopen?” said Gouch. “But, that’s the part we don’t know. There are lots of questions and we just don’t know the answers yet.”

Officials said Governor Laura Kelly will make an announcement for opening up the state on Thursday (Apr. 30). That is when business owners will get a better idea of what to expect and when they can turn their open signs back on.

LATEST STORIES: