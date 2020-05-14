Click here for coronavirus updates

‘We just need this shop to open’: Local owners anxious to re-open their tattoo and hair salons

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After a long wait, many local shops are ready to re-open their doors this Monday.

On Thursday, KSN spoke with tattoo artist and a hairstylist who both say they’re ready to start back up.

The self-employed individuals said they have already started booking clients for haircuts and tattoo appointments. 

“There are five of us here, and we are independent contractors, so we haven’t made any money,” said Steve Wheeler, owner of Time Honored Tattoo.

“You know the bills haven’t stopped coming to the shop for my contractors,” said Thomas Seifer, owner of Ol’ Crow Tattoo.

It’s been a tough situation for both. They say they’ve have been cleaning and are planning to make changes, like requiring all employees and customers to take their temperature before entering the shop.

“We’ll be checking them in the parking lot before they are even allowed in the shop,” said Seifert.

“We are doing some extra stuff as far as we are not allowing clients to bring any guest with them so it will be a one on one reaction,” added Wheeler.

Denae Wright will make similar changes inside her hair salon.

“We are asking if there are multiple people, one of the people stay in their car or to leave their kids at home if possible,” said Denae Wright, self-employed hairstylist.     

Each of these businesses will require the employees to wear a mask and are asking the public to do the same.                             

