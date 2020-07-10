Wellington, Valley Center schools cancel upcoming graduations due to COVID-19

Breaking News
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two area high school graduations were canceled Friday due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wellington Public Schools announced that graduation for Sunday will be canceled under the advice of the Sumner County Health Department.

Valley Center also canceled its celebration that was to be held on August 1 due to the current risks of COVID-19.

The school said after exploring countless options and taking into consideration the advice of officials and medical professionals, the district determined that hosting the planned celebration is neither safe nor feasible at this time.

