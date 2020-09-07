‘We’re ready for you’: Message from Wichita Public Schools about first day of class on Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita students and parents are getting ready for the first day of the 2020-2021 school year in Wichita Public Schools (WPS). It begins Tuesday, and it will be unlike the start of any previous school year.

Students in PreK through 5th grade will either be in a school classroom or learning remotely, depending on what their parent or guardian chose for them.

Students in 6th grade through 12th grade will have remote learning.

Students in the Education Imagine Academy will stay with the virtual model of learning.

Dr. Alicia Thompson, superintendent of WPS, posted a welcoming message on the district’s Facebook page Monday.

“Our goal of ensuring schools are safe places is always at the forefront,” she said.

Thompson asks students, parents, teachers and staff to practice, flexibility and grace.

In the Facebook post, she ends her message with the words, “We’re ready for you!” It begins a montage of other WPS workers explaining what they have done to prepare classrooms, buses, signs, and documents. Each group ends with the same shout, “We’re ready for you!”

WPS also posted some reminders for students.

Onsite students: Click the image to see a larger version.

Remote students: Click the image to see a larger version.

The Board of Education decision about how school will begin will last for the first 9 weeks of class.

