Wesley adjusts visitor policy as COVID-19 infection rates rise across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Healthcare will change its visitor policy to allow only one visitor per patient each day as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to rise across the state. The change will take effect Monday at 6 a.m.

This change will allow Wesley hospitals to limit the number of people entering its facilities without reinstating full “no visitor” policies.

“We understand how difficult it can be to be cut off from family members who are hospitalized, so we wanted to avoid implementing a ban on visitors if at all possible,” said Bill Voloch, president and CEO of Wesley Healthcare. “This adjustment to our visitation policy will help us minimize the number of visitors in our buildings and discourage families and friends from congregating as they wait their turn to visit while still allowing our patients to have the support they need.”

All visitors must enter through the main entrance at both Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER. Visitors will sign in at the screening station so hospital staff can track visitors for each patient. Once signed in, that visitor will be the only one allowed for that 24-hour period.

