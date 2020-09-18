Wesley announces updated visitation policy beginning Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Healthcare announced on Friday it will be allowing patients to have one visitor inside the hospital as of noon on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

The new policy will replace the health system’s previous no-visitor restrictions, which were implemented in July as COVID-19 cases began to rise in Sedgwick County.

While all precautions will remain in place – including universal screening, masking, and temperature checks at all public entrances – patients will be allowed to have one visitor in the building between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

One patient advocate also will be allowed to accompany patients into hospital emergency departments and freestanding ERs.

No visitors will be allowed in high-risk areas (e.g. COVID-positive patient units), and no

visitors under the age of 12 will be allowed in the hospital.

“We understand how important it is for patients to have a family member present while they are

hospitalized,” Wesley CEO Bill Voloch said. “This new policy will make it possible for patients to

have someone present to help advocate on their behalf and make their hospital stays less stressful.”

While only one visitor will be allowed for each patient, families may assign one to two individuals

to alternate as patient advocates during their loved one’s stay.

If alternating, visitors will be asked to relieve one another at the hospital entrance to prevent having more than one family member in the building at a time.

Daily, special exceptions may be made for overnight stays when appropriate. These decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Other exceptions include:

Two parents/guardians for infants and pediatric patients

One parent/guardian overnight for pediatric, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and neonatal special care unit (NSCU) patients

Two support people for women in labor, both of whom can remain overnight

Visitation for end-of-life situations, allowing two family members for two hours

Wesley Medical Center is asking that all visitors enter from the main hospital entrance on Hillside

or through the visitor parking garage, located at Hillside and Murdock. While outpatients may still

use the Critical Care (Building 7) entrance between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday,

visitors will be directed to the main entrance should they attempt to enter there.

At Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER, patients and advocates are asked to enter through the main

entrance between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, and through the emergency department entrance from 3-8

p.m. The imaging department entrance will also remain open from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday

through Friday.

