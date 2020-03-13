Wesley Healthcare implements additional visitor restrictions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Healthcare implemented additional visitor restrictions as of 1 p.m. today at both Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER.

These restrictions include:

Limiting the number of visitors to one per patient, with no visitors under age 12 allowed.

Limiting visiting hours to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If there are any extenuating circumstances, such as an end-of-life situation, hospital leadership will be consulted for approval. Exceptions to these hours will allow one parent overnight for pediatrics and NICU, one support person for mothers in labor, and one patient advocate pre- and post-surgery.

Barring any visitor who screens positive at one of our screening stations from entering the building.

Masking all patients entering the building who screen positive.

Closing the Four Corners Café at the Hillside campus.

The main cafeteria will remain open; however, seating in the cafeteria will be closed to limit close personal contact.

Visitor screenings will continue at all entrances. The Critical Care entrance on the south side of Wesley Medical Center will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. A

