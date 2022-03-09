WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wesley Healthcare is relaxing its visitor policies in the Wichita area as COVID-19 numbers are declining across the state.

The new policy takes place at 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 10.

It will allow two visitors per patient on all inpatient units at Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER, Wesley West ER and Wesley Derby ER.

One visitor per patient will be allowed at the emergency rooms at Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn due to the high number of patients.

Exceptions to the visitation policies may be made due to religious visitations, end-of-life situations and other instances which may be granted on a case-by-case basis.

“We’re so pleased to welcome additional visitors, as we understand how important their presence is for our patients and the crucial role they can play in recovery,” said Bill Voloch, president and CEO of Wesley Healthcare. “We know how difficult it has been for family members – especially in our emergency rooms, where no visitors have been allowed – and we are hopeful we can continue to relax our policies as COVID-19 numbers continue to decline.”

Visitors with cold/flu symptoms or a pending COVID-19 test will not be allowed into Wesley Healthcare hospitals and ERs.

In accordance with current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are required for all patients, visitors, and staff.

“We appreciate the cooperation our patients, families and visitors have shown over the course of the pandemic,” Voloch said. “Hopefully, we will see infection rates and hospitalizations continue to decline over the coming weeks and months, but we will remain vigilant to ensure that Wesley maintains the safe environment for care it offers today.”