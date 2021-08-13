Wesley Healthcare to put new visitor limit in place starting Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting Monday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m., Wesley Healthcare will only allow one visitor per patient.

Wesley says it is because of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant and other coronavirus cases. The hospital says the new policy will allow it to limit visitors without going back to the “no visitor” policy from July 2020.

“While we understand how difficult it can be for patients and families, we’re taking this step to better protect our patients, visitors, physicians and colleagues from the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases we’re seeing across our community,” said Bill Voloch, CEO of Wesley Healthcare, in a news release.

The one visitor rule is for adult patients in both the hospital and the emergency room. Visitors will have to sign in. All patients, visitors and staff must wear masks at all times. Visitors must be 12 or older. Visitors are not allowed in high-risk areas such as COVID-positive patient units.

Certain exceptions to this policy will remain in place, including: