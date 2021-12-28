Wesley Hospital clarifies visitation policy following Facebook post

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Hospital in Wichita is clarifying their visitation policy following a Facebook post on Monday. The hospital says it applies only to Denver hospitals and does not apply to the Wichita market at this time.
The policy on the hospital’s website says as of August 23, 2021:
- No children under 12 years of age are allowed to enter the facility.
- Visiting hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- No visitors allowed in the ER with the exception of up to 1 parent or guardian for infants and pediatric patients up to 18 years of age.
- No more than 2 visitors at one time, per patient, for Neonatal ICU (NICU), all inpatient pediatric units, Labor and Delivery/Birth Care Suites and 5W (Mom/Baby).
- 2 visitors to NICU and inpatient pediatric units are limited to parents/guardians or 1 parent/guardian and 1 support person as selected by parent/guardian.
- Labor and Delivery/Birth Care Suites and 5W (Mom/Baby) visitors are limited to birth partner and family member only.
- Visitors with cold/flu symptoms or a pending COVID-19 test are not allowed to enter the facility.
- One support person for patients with disabilities or impairments needing assistance.
- Please refrain from gathering in common areas around the facility.
- Patients, visitors and staff MUST wear a mask at all times.