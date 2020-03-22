Wesley Medical Center adds new restrictions for visitors

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, Wesly Medical Center announced they will no longer allow visitors on their ICU or Acute care buildings, this will be in effect Monday, March 23, 2020.

“We will still have some exceptions to that– for pediatrics, for the NICU, for laboring mom we’ll allow one visitor and for anyone having surgery, obviously, our surgery patients need to have a ride home, so they will still be allowed to have a visitor,” said Bill Voloch CEO for Wesley Medical Center.

Voloch said other exceptions include patients who are close to the end of life.

He is urging people to self-quarantine if people’s symptoms aren’t too severe. He added that people should continue to social distance themselves.

