Wesley relaxes visitation policy starting at noon on Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Healthcare announced that it will relax its visitation policy as local COVID-19 positivity rates continue to dip below 5%.

While precautions at Wesley facilities including universal screening, masking, and temperature

checks at all public entrances will continue, patients now will be allowed to have two visitors or

support people in the hospital at a time.

It will include the emergency departments at both hospitals, and the freestanding ERs in Derby and West Wichita.

For inpatients, visiting hours at Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER are from 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. No visitors will be allowed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. except for:

One parent or guardian overnight for pediatric patients or infants.

One support person overnight for women in labor.

No visitors will be allowed for patients in medical isolation or units where COVID-19 patients

are housed, and no visitors under the age of 12 will be permitted.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have been sensitive to how difficult it has been for families who have loved ones hospitalized in our facilities,” Wesley CEO Bill Voloch said. “The recent drop in COVID-19 testing positivity rates, coupled with an ongoing drop in related hospitalizations, have created an environment in which we are able to grant families greater access while still maintaining an extremely safe environment for care.”

At Wesley Medical Center, visitors will still enter through the main hospital entrance and from the visitor parking garage. At Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER, the main entrance is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Visitors may enter and exit through the emergency department between 3-8 p.m.