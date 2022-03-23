WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Healthcare announced it has removed all visitor restrictions at Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn hospital, as well as Wesley’s freestanding emergency rooms in West Wichita and Derby. The change was effective at noon today.

It is due to the declining COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates across Kansas.

“We’ve seen a significant drop in COVID-19 cases at Wesley hospitals over the past few weeks, which mirrors what hospitals are seeing across the state,” said Bill Voloch, president and CEO of Wesley Healthcare. “Currently, we have fewer than 10 COVID patients, so we’re confident we can resume normal visitation with minimal risk to visitors, patients and staff.”

Emergency departments in Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn will maintain current restrictions, which were relaxed previously to allow one visitor per patient.

Wesley Healthcare still requires all patients, visitors, physicians and staff to be masked appropriately upon entering any Wesley facility. Officials also ask that people with cold/flu symptoms or pending COVID-19 tests do not enter the hospital to protect others from potential risk.

For more information about Wesley Healthcare, visit wesleymc.com.