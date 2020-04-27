Wesley to start doing elective procedures again

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The CEO of Wesley Healthcare held a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on how the hospital is dealing with the coronavirus.

William Voloch said the problem they continue to see is people waiting too long to seek healthcare for medical problems.

“We have patients sitting at home for 3, 4, 5 days with chest pain and end up having heart attacks because they didn’t want to come to the hospital,” said Voloch. “I would like to implore you to please use the hospital if you need it.”

He said some patients have waited so long, they are on ventilators.

“We only have 2 patients on a ventilator because of COVID, and we have about 20 on ventilators for non-COVID and that is a large spike,” he said. “So I would ask you, please, come back to the hospital, go see your physicians, make sure you’re taking care of yourself because that has had a bigger impact on the health of our community than COVID has at this point here at Wesley.”

Voloch said Wesley is still screening people at the entrances to the hospital and they are still not letting visitors in the ICU.

As for supplies, he said the hospital is now using a recycling program for N95 masks.

And he said they are well-stocked on ventilators and have been able to send some to FEMA to distribute to coronavirus hot spots around the country.

If there is a local spike in COVID-19 cases, Voloch said he is comfortable with the amount of ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) at the hospital.

Wesley was able to offer pandemic pay as well as quarantine pay to employees that needed it. It also offered hotel rooms for those who were concerned about exposing family members to possible germs.

Voloch said Wesley will start doing elective surgeries and imaging Monday, May 4, but on a limited basis.

The hospital is also considering how it could amend visitation policies as it moves forward.

He believes social distancing is how Sedgwick County avoided a huge outbreak. He credits county and state leaders for being on the same page about issuing stay-at-home orders.

Voloch also thanked Wesley workers who were prepared for a surge of coronavirus cases.

“Want to thank the medical community, our medical doctors who helped us coordinate that effort and prepare for the worst, hoping for the best,” he said. “At this point the best is coming true.”

