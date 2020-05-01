Wesley will allow limited visitation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Healthcare announced Friday that it will begin to allow visitors on Monday, May 4.

It says while many precautions will remain in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, patients will be allowed to have one visitor at a time between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

The hospital is still doing universal screening, masking and temperature checks at all public entrances.

Patients in medical isolation or in units where COVID-19 patients are housed will not be allowed to have visitors.

Visitors are also not allowed in Wesley’s emergency department. Only patients are allowed.

Wesley asks that visitors use the main hospital entrance from Hillside and the visitor parking garage, open 24 hours, or the critical care/Building 7 entrance near Central and Rutan, open 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Wesley says it will also continue to allow one parent or guardian to spend the night with a pediatric or neonatal intensive care unit patient, one support person for women in labor and patients with disabilities or impairments, and one advocate for surgical patients.

The hospital is prepared to make exceptions to the visitor policy in an end-of-life situation.

Wesley says the one-visitor policy includes a single visitor being allowed entry into the hospital at any given time. That is to minimize foot traffic in the hospital.

Patients who are having elective surgeries and procedures should also enter through the main entrance or visitor parking garage. Once screened, they can proceed to the north admissions office just down the corridor.

