Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER announces limited surgical and inpatient services

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER announced Wednesday that they are offering surgical, procedural, and inpatient services on a limited basis as they ramp up their operations.

The facility had suspended its inpatient operations on April 10, leaving only its emergency department and associated support services available, to help support Wesley Healthcare’s Hillside campus in its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wesley Woodlawn said they began gradually ramping up their surgical suites, cardiac catheterization labs, and electrophysiology (EP) labs as of Wednesday morning, and has re-opened one of their inpatient care units, taking a measured approach to relaunching services at the location.

