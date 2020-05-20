Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER announces limited surgical and inpatient services

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER announced Wednesday that they are offering surgical, procedural, and inpatient services on a limited basis as they ramp up their operations.
The facility had suspended its inpatient operations on April 10, leaving only its emergency department and associated support services available, to help support Wesley Healthcare’s Hillside campus in its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wesley Woodlawn said they began gradually ramping up their surgical suites, cardiac catheterization labs, and electrophysiology (EP) labs as of Wednesday morning, and has re-opened one of their inpatient care units, taking a measured approach to relaunching services at the location.
LATEST STORIES:
- Loughlin, Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam
- Nearly 39 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit
- Kansas preschool educator named 2020 National Teacher of the Year
- Video shows emotional moment COVID-19 patient thanks plasma donor for ‘saving my life’
- Complaint details alleged charges against Burrton City Council member