Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City shares updated visitation policy

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City shared its updated visitation policy on its Facebook page Tuesday which stemmed from the increased COVID-19 cases in the community.

In a Facebook post, Western Plains Medical Complex stated:

“Our top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community. As a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases in our community as well as the increase in COVID-19 admissions to our facility, we are making the following updates to our visitation policy, effective immediately:

No visitors in any COVID or isolation rooms.

ED visitation will be determined with volume of COVID positive patients.

In all other patient rooms, (Med/Surg & ICU) only one visitor allowed during visitation hours. All visitors must be 18 and older.

Please utilize alternative methods of communication, including technology, with patients as much as possible.

Thank you for your continued understanding and cooperation as we work to maintain a safe environment for our patients and team.”

For more information, click here.