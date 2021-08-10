Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City shares updated visitation policy

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City shared its updated visitation policy on its Facebook page Tuesday which stemmed from the increased COVID-19 cases in the community.
In a Facebook post, Western Plains Medical Complex stated:
“Our top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community. As a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases in our community as well as the increase in COVID-19 admissions to our facility, we are making the following updates to our visitation policy, effective immediately:
- No visitors in any COVID or isolation rooms.
- ED visitation will be determined with volume of COVID positive patients.
- In all other patient rooms, (Med/Surg & ICU) only one visitor allowed during visitation hours. All visitors must be 18 and older.
- Please utilize alternative methods of communication, including technology, with patients as much as possible.
Thank you for your continued understanding and cooperation as we work to maintain a safe environment for our patients and team.”
