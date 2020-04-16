What to expect: Wesley explains extra precautions being used for pregnant women

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tabitha Quier is one of the many women getting ready to add to the world, during a time when the coronavirus is taking many things away.

“I’m a first time mom, so there’s so much uncertainty anyway,” she said.

Quier is due in just a couple weeks, her biggest concern is the limited support.

“I didn’t plan on having a ton of visitors right at first. After the baby was born, but I really didn’t want zero,” said Quier.

Wesley Medical Center is taking extra precautions to protect soon-to-be moms like Quier and their babies.

“I know a lot of them are doing screenings, cutting down on the amount of visitors, and just trying to do as much as they can over the phone or telemedicine wise that is available right now,” said Morgan Tracy, Maternity Nurse Navigator at Wesley Medical Center.

They are offering free birthing classes online via Zoom to help limit hospital visits for expecting parents.

During the delivery process, they are implementing a universal mask policy just in case someone is asymptomatic.

“Our worry is that someone is going to come in and not have any kind of symptoms, and we are just going to be there,” said Tracy.

Doctors, visitors, and even the moms will have to wear masks.

“When it’s time to start pushing, we are having them masked. That’s a time when there is a lot of heavy breathing, a lot going on, so we try to keep them contained a little bit more as possible,” Tracy explained.

However, precautions don’t stop once the baby is born.

“The biggest thing is being cautious after you go home as well with the amount of visitors in your home, a lot of hand hygiene. I’ve seen a lot of social media where grandma and grandpa are outside the window or outside the door looking at the new baby. I think that’s super safe,” said Tracy.

LATEST STORIES: