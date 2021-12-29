Why are the flags at half-staff today?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As COVID cases continue to rise in Kansas and across the nation, Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the 7,001 lives that have been lost in Kansas.

“It is with great sadness that I am ordering flags to half-staff for the seventh time since the pandemic began,” Gov. Kelly said. “We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones. Whether you are considering your first shot, or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

For vaccine information, you can visit the Sedgwick County Health Department website by clicking here.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff effective immediately and will stay there until sundown on Dec. 31, 2021.