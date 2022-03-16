WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials are showing another big jump in Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19. Since last Wednesday, the Kansas death toll climbed by 85 to 8,088. However, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said there have not been any COVID-19 deaths after March 11. Most of the deaths were added after a review by the Office of Vital Statistics.
The KDHE reports that 94 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since last Wednesday. Kansas hospitals currently report having 186 COVID-19 patients admitted:
- 168 are adults
- 18 are children
- 29 of the adults are in intensive care
In the past week, 624 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. That is about where Kansas was in June of 2021. Of the recent positive cases, 137 are the COVID-19 omicron variant.
Active coronavirus clusters
Every Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. This week there are 133 active clusters, 60 fewer than last week. The highest number of clusters continues to be at long-term care facilities.
Active clusters by type
- Colleges and universities: 2 (the same as last week)
- Corrections: 6 (down 5)
- Day cares: 3 (up 1)
- Group living: 4 (down 2)
- Health care: 1 (down 3)
- Long-term care: 109 (down 48)
- Private businesses: 3 (down 1)
- Schools: 5 (down 2)
While people may want to know the name of the 133 locations with active clusters, the KDHE only names those with five or more current cases. This week, the KDHE named only three places:
- Baldwin Healthcare and Rehab, Baldwin City – 5 cases in the last 14 days
- Pleasant View Home, Inman – 7 cases in the last 14 days
- Sterling Village, Sterling – 9 cases in the last 14 days
Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list.
COVID-19 vaccinations
Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Since last Wednesday, the KDHE reports more than 9,700 doses have been administered:
- 2,526 Kansans got their first dose
- 3,135 got a second dose
- 4,094 got their third dose
Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 66.48% have received at least one dose, while 57.71% have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Mar. 16, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Mar. 11, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Mar. 10, 2022
