WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials are showing another big jump in Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19. Since last Wednesday, the Kansas death toll climbed by 85 to 8,088. However, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said there have not been any COVID-19 deaths after March 11. Most of the deaths were added after a review by the Office of Vital Statistics.

The KDHE reports that 94 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since last Wednesday. Kansas hospitals currently report having 186 COVID-19 patients admitted:

168 are adults

18 are children

29 of the adults are in intensive care

In the past week, 624 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. That is about where Kansas was in June of 2021. Of the recent positive cases, 137 are the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Active coronavirus clusters

Every Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. This week there are 133 active clusters, 60 fewer than last week. The highest number of clusters continues to be at long-term care facilities.

Active clusters by type

Colleges and universities: 2 (the same as last week)

Corrections: 6 (down 5)

Day cares: 3 (up 1)

Group living: 4 (down 2)

Health care: 1 (down 3)

Long-term care: 109 (down 48)

Private businesses: 3 (down 1)

Schools: 5 (down 2)

While people may want to know the name of the 133 locations with active clusters, the KDHE only names those with five or more current cases. This week, the KDHE named only three places:

Baldwin Healthcare and Rehab, Baldwin City – 5 cases in the last 14 days

Pleasant View Home, Inman – 7 cases in the last 14 days

Sterling Village, Sterling – 9 cases in the last 14 days

Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list.

COVID-19 vaccinations

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Since last Wednesday, the KDHE reports more than 9,700 doses have been administered:

2,526 Kansans got their first dose

3,135 got a second dose

4,094 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 66.48% have received at least one dose, while 57.71% have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

KSN.com will report updated numbers once a week in a story. Our charts will still be updated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to reflect changes.