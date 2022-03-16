WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials are showing another big jump in Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19. Since last Wednesday, the Kansas death toll climbed by 85 to 8,088. However, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said there have not been any COVID-19 deaths after March 11. Most of the deaths were added after a review by the Office of Vital Statistics.

The KDHE reports that 94 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since last Wednesday. Kansas hospitals currently report having 186 COVID-19 patients admitted:

  • 168 are adults
  • 18 are children
  • 29 of the adults are in intensive care

In the past week, 624 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. That is about where Kansas was in June of 2021. Of the recent positive cases, 137 are the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Active coronavirus clusters

Every Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. This week there are 133 active clusters, 60 fewer than last week. The highest number of clusters continues to be at long-term care facilities.

Active clusters by type

  • Colleges and universities: 2 (the same as last week)
  • Corrections: 6 (down 5)
  • Day cares: 3 (up 1)
  • Group living: 4 (down 2)
  • Health care: 1 (down 3)
  • Long-term care: 109 (down 48)
  • Private businesses: 3 (down 1)
  • Schools: 5 (down 2)

While people may want to know the name of the 133 locations with active clusters, the KDHE only names those with five or more current cases. This week, the KDHE named only three places:

  • Baldwin Healthcare and Rehab, Baldwin City – 5 cases in the last 14 days
  • Pleasant View Home, Inman – 7 cases in the last 14 days
  • Sterling Village, Sterling – 9 cases in the last 14 days

Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list.

COVID-19 vaccinations

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Since last Wednesday, the KDHE reports more than 9,700 doses have been administered:

  • 2,526 Kansans got their first dose
  • 3,135 got a second dose
  • 4,094 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 66.48% have received at least one dose, while 57.71% have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

KSN.com will report updated numbers once a week in a story. Our charts will still be updated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to reflect changes.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,953
Anderson2,108
Atchison4,268
Barber1,039
Barton6,482
Bourbon4,383
Brown2,680
Butler18,937
Chase674
Chautauqua839
Cherokee6,137
Cheyenne661
Clark497
Clay1,969
Cloud2,215
Coffey2,410
Comanche440
Cowley10,088
Crawford11,857
Decatur615
Dickinson4,790
Doniphan2,438
Douglas24,819
Edwards562
Elk569
Ellis7,131
Ellsworth2,014
Finney11,254
Ford10,606
Franklin6,909
Geary9,196
Gove785
Graham565
Grant2,202
Gray1,228
Greeley333
Greenwood1,781
Hamilton462
Harper1,648
Harvey9,566
Haskell961
Hodgeman409
Jackson3,878
Jefferson4,748
Jewell786
Johnson144,783
Kearny1,236
Kingman1,959
Kiowa668
Labette6,607
Lane295
Leavenworth19,285
Lincoln621
Linn2,817
Logan840
Lyon9,944
Marion3,319
Marshall2,546
McPherson7,785
Meade1,218
Miami7,709
Mitchell1,423
Montgomery9,405
Morris1,499
Morton622
Nemaha3,234
Neosho5,138
Ness781
Norton2,149
Osage3,892
Osborne793
Ottawa1,199
Pawnee2,121
Phillips1,360
Pottawatomie5,721
Pratt1,925
Rawlins677
Reno18,532
Republic1,345
Rice2,608
Riley13,437
Rooks1,367
Rush806
Russell1,873
Saline14,092
Scott1,279
Sedgwick144,319
Seward6,907
Shawnee48,006
Sheridan786
Sherman1,506
Smith643
Stafford1,134
Stanton429
Stevens1,460
Sumner5,660
Thomas2,375
Trego750
Wabaunsee1,635
Wallace436
Washington1,394
Wichita494
Wilson2,808
Woodson794
Wyandotte46,708
Beaver, OK959
Harper, OK706
Kay, OK12,204
Texas, OK5,983

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Mar. 16, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Mar. 11, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Mar. 10, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health
Centers for Disease Control