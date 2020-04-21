Wichita approves $300,000 to shelter homeless COVID-19 patients in hotels

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council approved $300,510 of Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) funding for the United Way Tuesday morning.

The United Way requested the ESG money to pay for hotel rooms for homeless people to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19 or are waiting for coronavirus testing results.

Sally Stang, City of Wichita Housing and Community Services, told council members that in addition to the city’s annual funding of $238,128, the city will receive $850,376 in additional ESG funding authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“ESG funding authorized by the CARES Act must be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic among individuals who are homeless and to support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19,” said Stang.

She said statistics from California and King County, Washington indicate the incidence of COVID-19 among the homeless population is double that of the general public.

“Given these statistics, the prevalence of COVID-19 among the 530 individuals in the Wichita/Sedgwick County area in congregate shelters or unsheltered is expected to range from 159 to 318 individuals,” she said.

The money will pay for up to 159 people to have 14-day stays in the rooms.

Stang said the Sedgwick County Health Department will ensure the rooms are structured in a way to reduce transmission to other guests in the hotel and will evaluate the ventilation systems.

The Wichita City Council approved the funding unanimously.

