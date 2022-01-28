WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Endowment for the Arts has given the Wichita Art Museum a grant totaling $100,000 to help the art community recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wichita Art Museum is one of five Kansas organizations to receive the award from the federal agency.

“The purpose of the National Endowment for the Arts support with American Rescue Plan funding has been to ‘put creative workers back to work,’” Museum Director Dr. Patricia McDonnell said. “The Wichita Art Museum plans to do just that with this special grant funding. Frontline employees have had diminished hours because programs went online or were canceled during the pandemic.”

The Wichita Art Museum intends to return to full in-person programs and events in 2022, returning front line employees to their original hours. The museum also intends to add another position, a Community Partnership Coordinator, to plan community collaborations and programs.

The American Rescue Plan was signed into law in March of 2021 when the National Endowment for the Arts was provided $135 million for the arts. For more information, you can visit their website by clicking here.