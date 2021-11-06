Wichita Black Nurses Association to offer free vaccines at mobile clinic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Black Nurses Association (WBNA) is offering free COVID vaccines at their mobile clinics through the month of December.

The mobile clinic will visit a number of different sites throughout the Wichita area, including:

Nov. 7 2-4 p.m. – New Beginnings 7th Day Adventist, 209 W. 21st St.

Nov. 21 2-5 p.m. – St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 1350 N. Ash St.

Dec. 4 1-4 p.m. – Evergreen Recreational Center/Park – 2700 N. Woodland St.

Dec. 11 – 1-4 p.m. – St. Mark United Methodist Church – 1525 N. Lorraine St.

For more information, you can visit the Wichita Black Nurses Association’s website by clicking here.