WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The three newest members of the Wichita Board of Education (BOE) have called for a special meeting to address COVID-19 protocols and mask mandates in Wichita Public Schools, USD 259. The meeting will be at noon Thursday, Feb. 17.

BOE policy allows meetings to be called by the board president or by joint action of any three BOE members.

On Monday, the three newest members of the BOE, Republicans Kathy Bond, Diane Albert and Hazel Stabler, sent a message to all the board members asking for the meeting. Bond, Albert, and Stabler all mentioned the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on schools as reasons they ran for election to the BOE.

In what was supposed to be their first meeting in January, all three failed to wear masks, and the president of the BOE suspended the meeting.

During last week’s meeting, Albert motioned to remove the Wichita Public Schools mask mandate. The motion failed 4-3.

In the request for the special meeting, they state, “The objective of the meeting is to remove the mask mandate, give parents the authority to make health decisions for their children, and make masking optional.”

The statement says they want to change COVID protocols to match other illnesses.

The USD 259 website said the Thursday meeting will be in Room 813 of the Alvin E. Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor.