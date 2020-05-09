Wichita business turns to new tech device to screen customer’s temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As businesses begin to open, checking customer’s temperatures before entering is becoming a standard safety measure. Some Wichita businesses are turning to a new device to screen customers at the door.

At Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill in Wichita, the safety protocols are in place which includes hand sanitizer, social distancing, and a tablet on a stand to take your temperature.

“And it’s just very quick and if people aren’t well, stay home and if not then come on in and enjoy yourself,” said Elysia Rizo, owner and General Manager of Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill.

It’s called Spectrascan. It uses facial and thermal recognition software to take the temperature of anyone who walks in.

“As business doors open back up again, we’re able to help businesses stay safe in America by stopping the fever at the door,” said Steve Roseberry, owner of Poewrportalz, the company that manufactures the devices.

Here’s how it works. A customer walks in and stands within 25 inches of the display. It does a quick scan and flashes green if your temperatures are normal and red if you have a fever.

“We’re not saying we’re the solution, but we want to be part of it,” Roseberry.

Checking temperatures at the door of businesses could be the new normal.

We took a poll on our website asking viewers are you ok with businesses taking your temp before letting you enter.

The restaurant owners say they installed the device to help put everyone’s mind at ease.

“I know people are very skeptical right now about coming back in the public and it’s definitely a big huge interest of ours to keep the safety of the public as well as our staff,” said Elysia Rizo.

