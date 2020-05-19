Wichita City Council approves coronavirus grant application for fire and police

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to approve a grant application for Coronavirus Emergency (ER) Supplemental Funding Program Solicitation.

It is administered by the Department of Justice and will be $1,250,185. No local match is required.

The funding will provide a new full-time emergency manager for two years and a software program for the Wichita Fire Department. Lastly, supplies and other defined program expenses will be allotted.

The Wichita Police Department will use the funds from the Coronavirus ER Supplemental Funding for the purchase of personal protection equipment (PPE), which includes disposable gloves, face

masks, face shields, smocks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant chemicals, and other protection items that will help prevent police officers and staff from contracting the virus.

Additionally, police vehicles and facilities will periodically need cleaning, and grant funds will be utilized for those purposes.

The grant will also fund additional paid leave time for first responders and support staff essential to the community’s pandemic response.

