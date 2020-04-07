Click here for coronavirus updates

Wichita City Council approves COVID-19 fund

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council has unanimously approved $1 million to be set into its own unique account to be used specifically to respond to COVID-19.

The city can use as little or as much of this as they want but only for COVID-19 related reasons.

This will allow them to more easily document expenditures to ask the federal government for reimbursement once this is all over.

All expenditures will be ratified by the city council (after the fact), and if expenditures go above $1 million, the city manager will ask for more money.

