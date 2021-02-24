Wichita City Council meetings to reopen to public at City hall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is reopening City Hall, 455 N. Main, to the public to attend or speak at meetings in the first-floor city council chambers beginning at the 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 2 council meeting.

There will continue to be limited seating to comply with county health department and CDC capacity guidelines. Mask wearing and social distancing rules will be enforced. In addition, enhanced cleaning measures at City Hall continue with increased cleaning protocols in high-touch areas such as handrails, restrooms, and elevators.

Those who wish to be added to the public agenda can visit wichita.gov/council to fill out a form to speak on the public agenda and to review current council agenda items.

City hall closed to the public for all non-essential services in April of 2020 as a precaution to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. During this time, residents who wished to speak to the council in person could appear at a remote location at Century II, 225 W. Douglas.