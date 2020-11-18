Wichita City Council to discuss enforcing County’s latest health order

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday morning to discuss enforcement of Sedgwick County’s latest health order concerning the coronavirus.

Last week, the Sedgwick County local health officer issued an emergency public health order that extends until the end of the year. It includes stricter limits on crowd sizes at events and reducing hours some businesses are open. 

The Sedgwick County Commission adopted a resolution that makes violating a health order a violation of the Sedgwick County Code, but the City of Wichita must discuss and vote on how to enforce it.

That meeting is at 9 a.m. Thursday at City Hall. The enforcement item is the only thing on the agenda.

Wichita residents who wish to comment during the meeting can go to Century II Expo Hall where there is a viewing area that allows for social distancing.

